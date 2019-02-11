Glancy Prongay To Lead Maiden Holdings Investor Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- National class action firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP will serve as lead counsel representing investors in a stock-drop suit against reinsurance company Maiden Holdings Ltd. over alleged misrepresentation of its underwriting and risk management practices, a New Jersey federal magistrate judge ordered Thursday. The order by Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider also appointed the firm's co-counsel, Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP, as class liaison counsel and marked Glancy Prongay's victory in a four-firm contest to represent investors who claim they suffered as a result of the reinsurer's "massive" $308.8 million loss in the third quarter of 2018. Both Glancy Prongay...

