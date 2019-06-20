Atty Who Beat Malpractice Claim Can Keep $62K Fee Award

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas attorney is entitled to keep the legal fees he won after defeating a malpractice claim brought by a former client, a lawyer unhappy with how his dispute with two ex-partners was handled, a Texas appellate panel ruled. The Fifth Court of Appeals rejected the argument that Dallas solo practitioner Jim Pennington charged too-high fees and didn't introduce enough evidence to support a jury's finding he should recoup nearly $63,000 in attorney fees. The court shut down an attempt by labor and employment attorney John P. Hagan to knock out the fee award for Pennington. The panel wrote that the jury...

