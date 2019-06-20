Reps. Ask FCC To Speed Up Auto-Safety Spectrum Review

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers urged Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday to proceed with a rulemaking that would take a fresh look at reallocating the 5.9 GHz band, as pressure mounts on the FCC to open it up beyond auto safety use. In a letter to Pai, Reps. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., John Shimkus, R-Ill., Billy Long, R-Mo., and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., told the FCC there was not enough unlicensed spectrum to keep up with the Wi-Fi demand caused by mobile web usage, and therefore the FCC should allocate it in a way that best serves the needs of consumers. "We write to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS