Bipartisan $4.6B Border Funding Bill Heads To Senate Floor

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel on Wednesday pushed forward a bipartisan spending package to provide the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies with almost $4.6 billion in additional funding to address the influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The spending bill, which was approved by a 30-1 vote at the Senate Appropriations Committee, will now head to the Senate floor. The proposal carves out $2.9 billion for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the federal agency tasked with the care of migrant children, and $1.3 billion for DHS to improve conditions at holding facilities along the border...

