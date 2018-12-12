Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

State Farm, Others Beat Undervalued Cars Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday axed a driver’s proposed class action accusing State Farm and two other companies of conspiring with one another to undervalue his wrecked car, ruling that the driver had waited too long to litigate his case.

U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land said that Larry Relf’s policy with State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. specifically states that he has one year after an accident to litigate claims against the insurer over coverage.

The judge further explained that in Queen Tufting Co. v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. and Dr. Roger Abbott Inc. v. State Farm Fire & Cas....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Georgia Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 12, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®