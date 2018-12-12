State Farm, Others Beat Undervalued Cars Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday axed a driver’s proposed class action accusing State Farm and two other companies of conspiring with one another to undervalue his wrecked car, ruling that the driver had waited too long to litigate his case. U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land said that Larry Relf’s policy with State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. specifically states that he has one year after an accident to litigate claims against the insurer over coverage. The judge further explained that in Queen Tufting Co. v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. and Dr. Roger Abbott Inc. v. State Farm Fire & Cas....

