House Panel Reaches Bipartisan Deal On Robocall Legislation

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee have hammered out a deal to advance anti-robocall legislation that would automatically enroll customers in free call-blocking programs and fast-track other rigorous crackdowns on unwanted phone traffic, Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., announced Thursday. The updated Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, jointly announced with ranking member Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., would also prod the Federal Communications Commission to take more aggressive rulemaking steps to ensure people only get calls they ask to receive and prevent callers from ducking certain robocalling exemptions. Further, the bill would force carriers to implement call-verification technology to weed out illegally...

