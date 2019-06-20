Aviators Fear C-Band Revamp Will Muddle Flight Safety Tools

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A coalition of aviation associations are pressing the Federal Communications Commission to protect the swath of spectrum that aviators use for critical safety functions amid the agency's effort to retool the adjacent C-Band. "While the aviation associations support new wireless technologies that lead to innovation, such progress cannot come at the cost of national aviation safety," insisted the Air Line Pilots Association, Helicopter Association International and eight other aeronautically focused groups in a letter posted Thursday. The commission is mulling proposed plans to open the C-Band — which primarily hosts satellite transmissions — for more commercial wireless applications, like 5G mobile services....

