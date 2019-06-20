Rubio's Bid To Bar Huawei Patent Suits Alarms Attorneys

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A proposal by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to bar China’s Huawei from filing patent lawsuits because it is on a national security watch list has drawn strong criticism from attorneys, who say it would undermine the premise of patent law and risk inviting retaliation against U.S. companies. Rubio, a fierce critic of China, filed an amendment to a defense authorization bill that, if adopted, would prevent companies like Huawei that have been blacklisted by the Trump administration from bringing any infringement suit over their U.S. patents. The amendment does not mention Huawei, but it was filed the day after several news...

