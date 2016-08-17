2nd Circ. Won't Touch Cornell's Cert. Challenge In ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit won't review a lower court's decision to certify a class of roughly 28,000 current and former Cornell University workers in an ongoing Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging the school mismanaged their retirement savings. In its ruling Wednesday, a three-judge Second Circuit panel said an immediate appeal of the class certification order wasn't warranted. The lower court had certified the class in January over Cornell's objections that the workers leading the suit didn't have standing for their claims because they only invested in some of the challenged funds. Cornell asked the Second Circuit the following month for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS