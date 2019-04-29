ICE Barred From Making Civil Courthouse Arrests In Mass.

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday that prevents U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from making civil arrests at Massachusetts state courthouses, siding with two district attorneys in a showdown between state and federal authorities. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said ICE cannot implement a January 2018 directive that authorized civil courthouse arrests, and must stop arresting people who come to state court as parties or witnesses or on other official business. "The court agrees with plaintiffs that being unable to reliably secure the attendance of defendants, victims and witnesses hinders the ability of the DAs to prosecute crimes,"...

