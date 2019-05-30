Generic Drug Cos. Still Trying To Rein In AG Disclosures

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The cat's out of the bag on a complaint from more than 40 state attorneys general accusing major drugmakers of orchestrating a sprawling scheme to fix the price of generics, but the companies are still trying to restrain the enforcers' public disclosures and rein in their "aggressive media strategy." After an unredacted version of the complaint, filed under seal, was leaked to a media outlet, major generic-drug producers including Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Actavis Holdco U.S. Inc. and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday that they hope the court will seek to control the disclosure of sensitive materials and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS