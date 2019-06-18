SEC Says Israeli Gov't Contractor Misled Investors On Merger

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Israeli government communications contractor Ability Inc. and its executives in New York federal court, accusing them of making fraudulent financial statements relating to a merger. Ability, its CEO Anatoly Hurgin and chief technology officer Alexander Aurovsky are alleged to have misled investors in the lead-up to its 2015 merger with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Cambridge Capital Acquisition Corp., by making false statements about the success of the Israeli company designed to encourage Cambridge shareholders to approve the merger. According to the complaint the SEC filed on Tuesday, the shareholders lost $60...

