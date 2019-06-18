Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

SEC Says Israeli Gov't Contractor Misled Investors On Merger

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Israeli government communications contractor Ability Inc. and its executives in New York federal court, accusing them of making fraudulent financial statements relating to a merger.

Ability, its CEO Anatoly Hurgin and chief technology officer Alexander Aurovsky are alleged to have misled investors in the lead-up to its 2015 merger with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Cambridge Capital Acquisition Corp., by making false statements about the success of the Israeli company designed to encourage Cambridge shareholders to approve the merger. According to the complaint the SEC filed on Tuesday, the shareholders lost $60...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 18, 2019

Government Agencies