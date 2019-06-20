DOJ Sues To Stop Printing Co. Quad's $1.4B LSC Buy

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Quad/Graphics Inc. to halt the printing company’s planned $1.4 billion acquisition of a competitor, LSC Communications Inc., arguing the combined businesses would have too much market power. The two printing companies are each other’s “#1 competitor,” and a merger would leave customers seeking printing services with essentially only one option, prosecutors argued. “If this deal were allowed to proceed, Quad would dominate the markets for magazine, catalog, and book printing services and be able to raise prices and reduce quality at the expense of publishers, retailers, and, ultimately, American consumers,” Makan Delrahim of...

