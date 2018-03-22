Feds Warned For 'Significant Error' In Binary Options Case

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge gave prosecutors at the Department of Justice’s Fraud Section a warning in a case against a former binary options executive on Thursday, saying a "significant error in judgment" and unjustified "shortcuts" gave the trial team access to the defendant's privileged emails with her attorney. Former binary options promoter Lee Elbaz is headed to trial in July on charges of working with others to fraudulently peddle the investments, which can function as bets on the future price of a publicly traded stock. Her attorneys had asked U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang in sealed filings to dismiss the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS