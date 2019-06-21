Lawmakers, Agencies Agree: Broadband Maps Must Be Better

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Mapmaking appears to be the latest craze in Washington. A surprising number of lawmakers and regulators are currently working a number of angles to improve the underlying maps that reveal where broadband service exists, including legislation and overhaul plans at the Federal Communications Commission to correct sometimes wildly inaccurate data. Taken together, stakeholders hope these changes will help government officials make better decisions when doling out subsidy dollars to encourage infrastructure investment and inform how commercial carriers expand their networks. “Literally billions of dollars are flowing from the data,” said Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks during a speech on Wednesday, during which...

