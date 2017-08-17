The Roots Can Use Likeness Of Ex-Drummer 'In Perpetuity'

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Roots, Jimmy Fallon's on-air band, can use the image and audio from their former drummer’s time in the group "in perpetuity," a New York federal judge ruled Thursday, citing an agreement the fired musician had signed. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres rejected Frank "Knuckles" Walker’s argument that the agreement only allowed the band to use his likeness while he was a member of the band. This interpretation "would render the term and clear intent that the use of plaintiff’s likeness be permitted ‘in perpetuity’ meaningless, because it would provide that defendants are not, in fact, permitted to use plaintiff’s likeness...

