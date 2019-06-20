AT&T Sued Over 'Bait-And-Switch' Wireless Rate Scheme

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Two AT&T customers lodged a proposed class action Thursday accusing the telecom titan of pulling a “bait-and-switch” by promising low wireless rates and then tacking on unexpected fees. Named plaintiffs Ian Vianu and Irina Bukchin told a California federal court they signed up with AT&T thinking they would pay a “particular monthly price” for their wireless service. But in 2013, the phone company started adding an “administrative fee” of 61 cents to their bill each month, and over the next five years, AT&T hiked the fee to $1.99 per month, they said. “The administrative fee is not disclosed to customers before...

