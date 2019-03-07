Kanye West Slams Countersuit Over 'Entire Life' Contract

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Hip-hop mogul Kanye West's fight for liberation from an allegedly "lopsided" contract with his longtime publisher revved up again when he asked a New York federal court to nix EMI's countersuit following three months of settlement talks. The case started chugging along again Thursday when West filed a bid to get it tossed, saying that the suit doesn't belong in New York since the iconic rapper sued EMI over his contract terms first in California. West said in a motion to dismiss that the issues should be hashed out there, and accused EMI of trying "to escape" California's strict labor laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS