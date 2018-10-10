Journalist Wants To End 'Shitty Media Men' Libel Case

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Journalist Moira Donegan is asking a federal judge to end a libel lawsuit filed over her creation of a list of “Shitty Media Men” who have been accused of sexual misconduct, saying she’s shielded by the First Amendment. Donegan told a Brooklyn federal judge Thursday that Stephen Elliott, a writer who sued her for defamation last year after his name appeared on the list next to "rape accusations," cannot possibly prove she acted toward him with so-called actual malice. To do so, Elliott would have to prove that Donegan either knew the claims against him were false, or she had strong...

