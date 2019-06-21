NJ Atty Beats Malpractice Suit Over Police Misconduct Claims

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday upended a legal malpractice verdict against an attorney for not filing a tort claim notice dealing with police misconduct allegations, saying the lawyer did not represent the suing former client with respect to those claims. The three-judge appellate panel handed a victory to attorney Charles F. Shaw III, overturning a jury’s finding that he was negligent by not serving that notice so Marianne Murphy could pursue malicious prosecution and spoliation of evidence claims against Hazlet, New Jersey, and a township police officer in connection with a road rage incident involving her. The panel...

