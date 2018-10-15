NY Atty Not In Contempt In Bitcoin Fight, Judge Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has declined to hold in contempt a New York attorney entangled in litigation with a Cayman Islands investment firm over a soured $5 million bitcoin transaction, saying he made "reasonable efforts" to comply with an order to turn over information for use in arbitration. Benthos Master Fund Ltd. sued Aaron Etra last year, accusing him of transferring some $4.6 million out of the $5 million the firm had put in escrow "into a void" and then never actually delivering any of the promised bitcoin. The firm, which specializes in cryptocurrency, had asked the court to bar...

