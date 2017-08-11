Arconic Dodges Investors' Suit Over Grenfell Tower Fire

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday tossed an investor suit against Arconic Inc. related to London's fatal Grenfell Tower fire, ruling the investors failed to properly allege that the company's executives knew insulation panels implicated in the fire were being sold for unsafe uses. In dismissing the suit without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak ruled that while the sale of the panels to Grenfell Tower could be the subject of U.K. product liability claims, the investors had failed to back up their U.S. securities law claims against Arconic. "Plaintiffs have failed to adequately, plausibly plead that defendants had knowledge...

