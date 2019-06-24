Weather Groups Step Up Warnings To FCC Over Satellite Plan

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Plans to let an "internet of things" satellite project share spectrum with atmospheric monitoring instruments will likely disrupt critical information gathering on topics like drinking water quality and disaster forecasting, an array of weather groups emphasized to the Federal Communications Commission in recent comments. Groups, including the American Weather and Climate Industry Association, posted comments between Thursday and Monday that begged the FCC to delay a proceeding that would let wireless transmissions coexist alongside the fainter dispatches from space. According to the association, interference from 5G transmissions could render atmospheric information unusable for forecasters and other members of the scientific community....

