JPMorgan Adds Benefits For Nontraditional, LGBTQ Families

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase has expanded its benefits policy to include coverage for fertility services like in vitro fertilization and reimbursements for surrogacy assistance to support nontraditional and LGBTQ families, according to an employee memo obtained Friday by Law360. The New York-based firm’s general counsel Stacey Friedman and head of human resources Robin Leopold announced the change in a memo sent to employees earlier this week, saying the expanded program is part of its commitment to diversity of families and how spouses and domestic partners conceive children. “We recognize that there are many pathways to building a family and we’re making it easier to follow...

