Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Skadden, Schulte

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, Pfizer buys Array BioPharma for $11.4 billion, BidFair USA takes Sotheby’s private in a $3.7 billion deal, C&J Energy Services and Keane merge to create a $1.8 billion company, and AIM Aerospace is acquired by Sekisui Chemical for $510 million. Pfizer Buys Array In $11.4B Deal Pfizer unveiled plans Monday to buy Array BioPharma in an $11.4 billion deal, as the pharmaceutical giant looks to complement its current cancer treatment offerings with what it sees as a promising treatment for colorectal cancer. New York-based Pfizer Inc. is represented by a Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz...

