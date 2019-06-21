Trump Calls For Agencies To Limit Climate Change Reviews

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday unveiled draft guidance that would narrow how federal agencies should consider climate change impacts in their National Environmental Policy Act reviews of energy, infrastructure and other projects. The draft guidance by the White House's Council on Environmental Quality would replace greenhouse gas emissions guidance issued by the Obama administration and rescinded in 2017 following an executive order from President Donald Trump. In the draft, the administration said federal agencies should only assess GHG effects “when a sufficiently close causal relationship exists between the proposed action and the effect” and that a “'but for' causal relationship is...

