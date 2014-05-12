CrossFit Urges More Sanctions Against Rival In False Ad Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- CrossFit Inc. has pressed a California federal court to issue it an automatic win plus more than $3.4 million in new sanctions against rival the National Strength and Conditioning Association in a false advertising suit, saying a forensic evaluation revealed "misconduct of unprecedented proportions." In a 57-page memorandum filed in the Southern District of California on Thursday, CrossFit said an independent forensic analysis ordered in 2017 by U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino uncovered a number of "massive abuses" by the NSCA in the discovery process in CrossFit's false advertising lawsuit over the publication of erroneous injury data about the CrossFit...

