Va. Suits Alleging Janssen Cancer Drug 'Monopoly' Sent To NJ

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday combined several class actions accusing Janssen Biotech of monopolizing sales of cancer drug Zytiga and sent them to New Jersey, saying not only does the case belong there but she doesn't want to overcrowd the Old Dominion court's docket. Janssen faces suits by Blue Cross Blue Shield's Louisiana unit and others on behalf of putative classes who claim Janssen misled federal officials into issuing a Zytiga formulation patent as a way to block generic competitors from the market, allegedly costing buyers of the prostate cancer drug hundreds of millions of dollars in overcharges. Blue Cross filed...

