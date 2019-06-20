Amazon Attacks Fake Job Recruiters With TM, Phishing Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A group of scammers who pose as Amazon job recruiters in order to gain access to victims’ personal accounts and ultimately use those accounts to buy expensive cellphones are infringing the online retail giant’s trademarks, Amazon said in California federal court Thursday. Amazon.com Inc. claims that the unidentified John Doe defendants are using its name and logos to lure prospective employees, offering well-paying, work-from-home customer service jobs that don’t actually exist, and are thereby denigrating Amazon’s good name. “Defendants’ fraudulent scheme causes financial harm to their victims whose accounts are charged for the cellphones and damage to Amazon’s reputation and brand,”...

