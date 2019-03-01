BAE Can't Get Out Of Tank-Sighting Design Suit Yet

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- BAE Systems’ second try at escaping an intellectual property suit over the design of a tank-sighting system was postponed Friday after a Virginia federal judge decided to hold off until the first wave of discovery was complete. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema made the decision to stall for a week after learning that BAE Systems and its co-defendant DRS Network & Imaging Systems were due to respond to discovery requests later the same day. “I think I’m going to punt on that,” Judge Brinkema said. “I wish you had alerted us sooner.” BAE was hoping the judge would reconsider her decision...

