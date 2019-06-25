Defense Bill To Include Recognition For Montana Tribe

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Legislation that would give federal recognition to the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians has been added to the National Defense Authorization Act, with Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines hailing the move as a positive development in the tribe’s decades-long fight. The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians Restoration Act of 2019 will be included as an amendment to the defense spending bill for 2020 after a push from the Democrat Tester and Republican Daines, the lawmakers said June 19. Tester introduced the legislation to the Senate in January, and Daines was a co-sponsor. A corresponding bill, introduced by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS