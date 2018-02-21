5 ERISA Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Federal appellate courts could greatly limit workers’ ability to win Employee Retirement Income Security Act class actions against employers and benefit plan managers — or even file them at all — over the next several months. The U.S. Supreme Court could cut workers’ deadline for suing over retirement plan mismanagement in half, giving many employees just three years from the time they receive plans’ financial documents to sue. The high court could also ban mismanagement suits involving fully funded pension plans, essentially ban suits against employers who keep workers’ savings invested in ailing company stock and make it harder for workers to win...

