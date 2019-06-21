GAO Says $655M Air Force Deal Fell Short On Small Biz Work

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force unreasonably found Engility had met a minimum requirement for small business participation on a $655 million satellite system support deal by including fees charged by Engility as part of that minimum, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled in a decision made public Friday. Engility Corp. failed to meet the 25% minimum for small business participation in its contract with Air Force Space Command, despite the agency determining it had, the GAO said in its June 11 decision, released on Friday, sustaining a protest by Peraton Inc. Space Command's determination of small business participation had unreasonably taken into...

