9th Circ. Won't Rethink Gay Widower's Pension Win

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has denied a bid from a California television station to rethink a panel decision that cleared the way for the gay widower of a former employee to receive spousal pension benefits. The appellate court on Friday denied a motion from KRON-TV’s pension plan for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc of its May finding that a lower court wrongly denied David Reed benefits on the grounds that he was the domestic partner of his late husband Donald Gardner when Gardner retired. Friday’s denial leaves in place the panel’s finding that California law gives domestic partners the same...

