DHS Contractor Fired For Reporting Boss' Fraud, Suit Says

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A pharmacy technician who worked at a South Texas detention facility for unauthorized immigrants alleged in a suit filed Friday in federal court that she was wrongly fired after reporting that her supervisor billed the government for medications he personally used. Laura Wondercheck, who worked for a government contractor, claims that only women and children are housed at the South Texas Family Residential Facility in Dilley, Texas, and it raised red flags for her when she noticed that her supervisor, Dr. An Nguyen, was ordering certain medications that are "meant for men and were not meant for and could not be...

