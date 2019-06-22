Tupac Estate, Others Hit Universal With $100M Suit Over Fire

Law360 (June 22, 2019, 12:15 AM EDT) -- Soundgarden, Hole, Steve Earle, and the estates of Tom Petty and Tupac hit Universal Music Group with a $100 million putative class action in California federal court Friday, alleging that it breached its contracts with its artists when it allowed their master recordings to be lost in a 2008 fire and failed to report the losses to them. UMG Recordings Inc. was tasked with keeping those recordings safe, the suit alleges, and it failed to do so, keeping the artists in the dark about the damages from the fire and refusing, to this day, to acknowledge that all of the master...

