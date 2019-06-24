3 Firms Shape Eldorado’s $8.58B Caesars Takeover

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Eldorado Resorts, led by Milbank and Latham, on Monday unveiled plans to buy Caesars, advised by Skadden, for $8.58 billion in cash-and-stock as it looks to form a U.S. gaming powerhouse, in a deal that follows calls for Caesars to sell itself. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s planned takeover of Caesars Entertainment Corp. comes after activist investor Carl Icahn in February publicly urged Caesars to look into selling itself and contended that the casino operator was in need of “new thought, new leadership and new strategies.” Icahn’s efforts, which landed the activist a handful of board seats, also led to the casino operator...

