High Court Passes On Argentina YPF Nationalization Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up Argentina's appeal in a suit by two Spanish companies that claim to have suffered losses when the country nationalized YPF SA, leaving in place a Second Circuit opinion that dealt with a question on sovereign immunity. The high court denied without comment Argentina's petition for a writ of certiorari in two cases involving the Spanish companies Petersen Energia Inversora SAU and Petersen Energia SAU, investors in YPF who sued the country after it expropriated 51% of the company's voting stock in 2012. YPF controls Argentina's petroleum resources. The country was looking to...

