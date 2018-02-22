Justices Won't Hear Tribe's Appeal Over Drunken-Driving Row

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a petition by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and its casino over tribal immunity related to a drunken-driving suit in Alabama, denying certiorari, although the U.S. solicitor general suggested the high court might want to review or remand the case. The tribe had told the Supreme Court in its June 5 brief that Solicitor General Noel Francisco’s suggested action for the high court wasn’t viable because his preferred approach was to grant, vacate and remand the decision for reconsideration by Alabama’s top court, even though that court would do no more than...

