High Court Puts Local Limits On Energy Development At Risk

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent takings ruling could flood federal courts with challenges to state and local restrictions on energy development and discourage state and local governments from enacting limits on things like oil and gas drilling or large-scale renewable energy projects. In a 5-4 decision made along ideological lines, the high court on Friday ruled that property owners can bypass state court to pursue claims that governments unconstitutionally took value from their land. The decision in Knick v. Township of Scott, Pennsylvania et al. overruled the Supreme Court's 1985 opinion in Williamson County Regional Planning Commission v. Hamilton Bank of Johnson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS