High Court Declines To Hear Investor Loss Causation Dispute

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a petition on Monday to hear a securities class action that raised the question of whether plaintiffs must connect a company's stock drop to the disclosure of an alleged fraud in order to argue loss causation. The Ninth Circuit held in January 2018 that First Solar Inc.'s shareholders could link loss causation in their class action to the solar panel company's alleged misrepresentations about defects in its products, rather than to the public revelation of the alleged fraud itself. That decision upheld the loss causation test established in the appeals court's 2016 ruling in Lloyd v....

