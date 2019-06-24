Sacklers Can't Escape NY Opioid MDL

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Sackler family members who control Purdue Pharma LP can’t avoid claims they were complicit in alleged company conduct that gave rise to the nationwide opioid epidemic, a New York judge has ruled, finding they must face multidistrict litigation in the state. New York Supreme Court Judge Jerry Garguilo rejected the Sacklers' bids to dismiss claims against them filed by dozens of New York counties and cities, saying Friday the plaintiffs have made a strong enough case to survive this early stage of the litigation. As with the ongoing federal MDL in Ohio district court, the New York plaintiffs are suing Purdue and other...

