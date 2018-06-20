High Court Says 'Blue Water' Vet Case No Longer Necessary

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled it no longer needed to consider a previously granted case over benefits for "blue water" Navy veterans exposed to toxic chemicals during the Vietnam War, after recent actions by the Federal Circuit and Congress supporting veterans' long-fought bid for benefits. Having initially granted a petition filed by veteran Robert Gray in November, the justices on Monday instead vacated the Federal Circuit's underlying ruling and sent the case back to the circuit court with the instruction to dismiss it as moot, also sending back as moot a similar petition filed by advocacy group Blue Water Navy...

