5 Lessons From JPMorgan's Parental Leave Litigation

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The recent announcement of a major class action settlement challenging JPMorgan Chase's parental leave policy is, rightly, getting a lot of attention. The case was brought by a father who sought the maximum leave that Chase provides to caregivers. He couldn’t qualify for the leave for reasons that he alleged were sex discrimination, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission agreed. Rather than fighting a lawsuit, Chase signed on to a $5 million class action settlement for fathers who didn’t get the paid leave they deserved. How, exactly, did Chase’s policy discriminate against men? On paper, the parental leave policy that...

