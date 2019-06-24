S&C, Sheppard Mullin Steer Insight’s $581M PCM Tie-Up

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Technology solutions business Insight Enterprises on Monday said it will pay $581 million to take over hardware, software and technology services firm PCM, with Sullivan & Cromwell and Sheppard Mullin steering the buyer and seller, respectively. Insight said the acquisition of PCM Inc. improves its existing lineup of technology-focused services, including supply chain optimization, cloud and data center improvement and transformation, and tools to enhance productivity and customer interaction. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, PCM provides a variety of products in the technology space, ranging from power, printing and computers, to memory, database and security software. The company also offers solutions...

