Ill. State Bar Insurer Off The Hook In Atty Fee Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Co. has no duty to defend a Chicago attorney against a motion made by former clients to keep him from taking attorney fees out of a $25 million settlement, an Illinois appellate court has held. The court determined on Friday that the clients, Scot and Patricia Vandenberg, weren't seeking covered "damages" when they filed a motion to keep attorney Mark McNabola and his firm from any claimed attorneys' liens for fees and expenses. Under McNabola's professional liability policy, ISBA Mutual has no duty to defend the firm against a motion to adjudicate a lien, it said,...

