Gucci To Pay $800K To End ERISA Plan Mismanagement Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Gucci and a former employee on Friday asked a New Jersey federal court judge to sign off on an $800,000 deal to end an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming an employee pension benefit plan was mismanaged, emerging with a deal seven months after entering mediation. In the proposed deal, a class of roughly 8,000 would receive $800,000 and class counsel would get $395,000 in fees to settle claims that nonparty plan investment manager Transamerica Corp. chose to invest Gucci's retirement funds in its own mutual funds despite the availability of less expensive choices and a possible conflict of interest....

