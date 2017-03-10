Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Colo. Stripper Suit Raises Bar For Forced Arbitration

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Resolving a question spurred by a dispute between strippers and the corporate owner of their clubs, the Colorado Supreme Court said Monday it will hold arbitration agreements to the same standards as other contracts in situations when parties who haven’t signed the agreements want to enforce them.

The Supreme Court’s answer to the certified question overturns a state appellate court’s holding from 2015. The earlier ruling created a new form of equitable estoppel — a doctrine governing the fairness of a dispute — that would allow a party that did not sign an arbitration agreement to use it to force a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 10, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®