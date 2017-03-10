Colo. Stripper Suit Raises Bar For Forced Arbitration

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Resolving a question spurred by a dispute between strippers and the corporate owner of their clubs, the Colorado Supreme Court said Monday it will hold arbitration agreements to the same standards as other contracts in situations when parties who haven’t signed the agreements want to enforce them. The Supreme Court’s answer to the certified question overturns a state appellate court’s holding from 2015. The earlier ruling created a new form of equitable estoppel — a doctrine governing the fairness of a dispute — that would allow a party that did not sign an arbitration agreement to use it to force a...

