Writers Guild Faces Antitrust Suit Over Packaging Fee Boycott

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles talent agency has accused the Writers Guild of America of committing a “wanton abuse of union authority” by orchestrating a boycott against payments talent agents collect from pairing writers with studios, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court. William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC said the Writers Guild of America West and Writers Guild of America East are violating federal antitrust laws by coercing their members into joining a campaign against so-called packaging fees, which give agencies a share of a show’s budget or revenue rather than a writer’s fee. The talent agency noted that federal...

