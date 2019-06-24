Judge Orders Psych Eval For Convicted NJ GOP Powerbroker

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday ordered a mental health examination of a Gilmore & Monahan PA name partner and former local Republican leader in preparation for the convicted powerbroker's sentencing on charges of committing employee payroll tax violations and filing a false bank loan application. Three weeks after telling the parties involved that such an analysis was warranted, U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson directed that a psychiatric or psychological evaluation of George Gilmore "be conducted to assist the court in determining how and to what degree, if any, the mental condition of the defendant should impact the sentence,"...

